CHARLOTTE — Black Friday shoppers braved cold temperatures and windy conditions to hunt for holiday deals in Charlotte, where consumers are expected to spend more than the national average this holiday season.

A new report from WalletHub puts Charlotte about 4% above most of the country in holiday spending.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz visited Charlotte Premium Outlets to see how shoppers are balancing deals with their budgets.

“Sometimes you want to see it, actually see if it’s what you think it is, you know,” shopper Debbie Powers said.

The deals at Charlotte Premium Outlets lured Powers and her family, who have made Black Friday shopping a tradition.

“I did it with my grandma and my mom and her and now us,” Powers said.

That tradition helped many shoppers brave the cold temperatures and wind.

Channel 9 found some of the first shoppers arriving at 3 a.m., lining up outside Portland Leather.

“I’ve got gloves,” shopper Kerri Irminger said. “I got a chair. I got hand warmers. Hat. A nice warm coat and a large coffee so I’m set.”

Barbara Gonzalez flew from New York just to shop at the store.

“I traveled here for this. This is the closest store to me. My sister just happens to live 20 minutes away,” Gonzalez said.

There was often a line outside the Coach store because of capacity limits, with one shopper entering as another left.

Inside Tommy Hilfiger, shoppers bought bags of clothes as the checkout line remained long and steady.

“For as cold as it is, the shoppers are coming out and they’re coming out in more quantity than last year,” said Sharon Campbell, general manager of Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Campbell said younger shoppers are also showing up.

“We’re seeing much more Gen Z shopping in person because they want the experience,” she said.

Even with U.S. inflation at 3.8%, the National Retail Federation forecasts holiday retail sales will rise 4.2% from last year to just over $1 trillion.

However, the federation said 82% of shoppers are taking steps to control holiday costs.

0 of 41 Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers are greeted on Black Friday by employees at Macy's, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Merchandise is seen at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers enter Macy's as the store opens on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers enter Macy's as the store opens on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers enter Macy's as the store opens on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: A worker opens the door for shoppers at Macy's, on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Merchandise is seen at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: An employee assists customers at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers enter Macy's as the store opens on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Merchandise is seen at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: A woman shops at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers enter Macy's as the store opens on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: A woman shops at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: A woman shops at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: An employee assists customers at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: A person shops at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Black Friday Shopping Shoppers enter Macy's flagship store at opening on Black Friday in New York, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) (Adam Gray/AP Photo/Adam Gray) Black Friday Shopping A woman looks at a directory as shoppers form a long line outside stores at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Black Friday Shopping A shopper stands next to a large sale sign at the the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Black Friday still draws crowds in the age of online shopping Black Friday Shopping Target 2026 (WHIO Staff) Black Friday shopping Customers inside South Shore Mall on Black Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. Black Friday Woodstock People were lined up and bundled up at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta in Woodstock for Black Friday. (Source: WSBTV) Black Friday shoppers Black Friday shoppers wait before dawn on one of the busiest shopping days of the year at the Tanger Outlets in Henry County. (WSBTV) Shopping outlet Woodstock Shoppers were up before dawn at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta in Woodstock for Black Friday. (WSBTV) Black Friday Shopping Shoppers wait in line next to a large Christmas tree at the the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

At Charlotte Premium Outlets, discounts are helping bring in customers.

“Those kinds of deals are what’s driving them in, and they are buying,” Campbell said.

For those still planning to shop on Black Friday, Charlotte Premium Outlets, Concord Mills, Carolina Place Mall, Northlake Mall and SouthPark are all open until 9 p.m.

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