Blood drive hosted in University City collects money for families of fallen officers

CHARLOTTE — Dozens gave back to their community by giving blood on Saturday.
The Blood Connection teamed up with the police nonprofit Back the Blue to host a blood drive in University City.
For each donation, the Blood Connection donated $25 to Back the Blue to support the families of the four officers killed last month in Charlotte.
Not only does it support those families, but organizers say the donation goes a long way toward combating a critical nationwide blood shortage.
“Without the life-saving blood products on the shelves, you will not get what you need in the hospital,” Angelica Balmer from The Blood Connection said.
Organizers told Channel 9 that each blood donation can save up to three lives.
(WATCH BELOW: Blood Drive Honors 2 Fallen CMP Officers)
