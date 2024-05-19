Blood drive hosted in University City collects money for families of fallen officers

CHARLOTTE — Dozens gave back to their community by giving blood on Saturday.

The Blood Connection teamed up with the police nonprofit Back the Blue to host a blood drive in University City.

For each donation, the Blood Connection donated $25 to Back the Blue to support the families of the four officers killed last month in Charlotte.

Not only does it support those families, but organizers say the donation goes a long way toward combating a critical nationwide blood shortage.

“Without the life-saving blood products on the shelves, you will not get what you need in the hospital,” Angelica Balmer from The Blood Connection said.

Organizers told Channel 9 that each blood donation can save up to three lives.

