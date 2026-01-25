Blowing Rock ‘staple’ catches fire during ice storm

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — A Blowing Rock restaurant caught fire on Sunday morning, the town said.

Fire crews in the area responded to the fire at Bistro Roca at 143 Wonderland Trail on Sunday morning.

Officials said emergency crews are on the scene working and have asked those in the area to provide room for operations.

Bistro Roca was established in 2005 near Downtown Blowing Rock.

“Very sad for a staple here in Blowing Rock,” town officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

