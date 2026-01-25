Charlotte Fire on high alert as icy conditions persist

CHARLOTTE — As icy conditions continue, Charlotte Fire Department has already responded to multiple accidents and fires overnight.

Firefighters at Fire Station 45 in northeast Charlotte say they are on high alert, watching these conditions closely, as even a light coating of ice can quickly lead to emergency calls. Crews say they’re ready to respond as roads turn dangerous and power outages become a real possibility.

Charlotte Fire responded to a crash as dangerous road conditions began to set in overnight. Firefighters had to extricate one person from a car, and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Crews say this is the real danger with ice. Roads can turn slick in seconds, leaving drivers with little time to react.

Firefighters are also responding to multiple fires. Charlotte Fire tackled a chimney fire in west Charlotte around 2:30 a.m. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Never use grills, generators or space heaters indoors, officials stress. Firefighters say those can quickly lead to fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.

They also recommend letting faucets drip, especially overnight, to help prevent pipes from freezing and bursting as temperatures drop.

“We don’t want a generator running in our own home because there’s a fear of carbon monoxide poisoning,” Kevin Campbell with the Charlotte Fire Department said. “Fire places, candles, all of those that will have an active flame, we want to keep combustible materials away from it, at least 3 feet away.”

As conditions continue to change, firefighters say if you don’t have to be on the roads, stay home and give emergency crews room to respond.

