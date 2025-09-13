Blue Alert issued for man in north Georgia

GEORGIA — A Blue Alert has been issued for a man in north Georgia who is accused of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

Timothy Craig Ramsey, 26, was last seen on foot in the area of McCaysville, Georgia. It’s possible that he could be close to Cherokee County, NC.

He was wearing a green top, dark pants, and a dark motorcycle helmet. The suspect is a white male, 5′11″ and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Timothy Craig Ramsey (Lydia Bullard)

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911 and do not approach him.

