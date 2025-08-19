Blue Cross NC offers early prescription refills ahead of Hurricane Erin

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is allowing early prescription refills for its members in anticipation of Hurricane Erin, effective through September 17.

This policy comes after Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency in North Carolina, ensuring that residents have access to necessary medications during the hurricane.

The early prescription refill policy applies to all counties in North Carolina while the state of emergency declaration is in effect. However, it does not include controlled substances.

Customers with questions about their prescription drug coverage can contact the customer service number on their Blue Cross NC card. Additionally, members can log in to their self-service portal at blueconnectnc.com to send a secure message.

Blue Cross NC has committed to keeping customers informed through updates on the company’s social media channels.

In the case of emergencies, Blue Cross NC advises its members to go to their nearest hospital.

