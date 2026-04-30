Blue Line service in South End to resume normal operations

CHARLOTTE — Officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System announced that Blue Line service in South End will resume normal operations on May 10. This restoration follows a period of disruption due to ongoing construction in the area.

The service interruption is a result of Charlotte Area Transit System, also known as CATS, building a new light rail stop near the Publix on South Boulevard. This construction has temporarily closed some other stops along the line and a portion of the adjacent Rail Trail.

Beginning Thursday, trains will operate by sharing a single track at New Bern Station. This temporary change is in effect until the Blue Line service returns to its regular schedule.

The Charlotte Area Transit System expects Blue Line service to be fully restored and operate normally starting May 10.

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