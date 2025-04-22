Blue Ridge Parkway hiker dies after falling off trail, into water

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A hiker died along the Blue Ridge Parkway after falling off a path and into a body of water on Friday.

National Park Service rangers responded to waters near Boone Fork Trail near Blowing Rock, where they said a hiker tumbled off the trail and into the water, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Watauga and Blowing Rock EMS also responded to the scene to recover the hiker and perform CPR. The hiker, identified as 40-year-old Jie Huang, was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

Huang was visiting from Plymouth, rangers said. Officials said he likely died from injuries sustained in his fall.

Boone Fork Trail is about 5 miles long. It crosses creeks and waterfalls. Officials did not state where Huang’s body was found. But his body was found about a mile from the trailhead.

No further information has been provided.

