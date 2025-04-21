CMPD identifies man hit, killed by train in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One man died after being struck by a train in southwest Charlotte on Saturday, MEDIC said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the scene at the 1300 block of Archdale Road around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said they found an unresponsive pedestrian on the east side of the tracks with life-threatening injuries when they arrived at the scene.

MEDIC declared the man deceased at the scene around 1:25 p.m.

CMPD identified the man as 49-year-old Wilfredo Negron. Investigators said Negron was walking northbound on the tracks when he was struck by a southbound Norfolk Southern train.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said. Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the crash have been asked to call (704) 432-2169 Extension 3.

No additional details have been made available.

