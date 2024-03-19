Blumenthal announces 2024-2025 Broadway season

CHARLOTTE — Blumenthal Arts has released its Broadway lineup for the 2024-2025 season and the schedule includes big winners from the 2023 Tony Awards, beloved titles, and new classics.

Recent Tony Award winners “Kimberly Akimbo” and “Parade” are on the schedule, along with “Some Like It Hot,” the new musical comedy “Shucked,” fan favorite musical memoir “A Beautiful Noise,” and the breathtaking epic adventure “Life of Pi.”

Blockbusters set to return include “Hamilton” and “Wicked” along with favorites “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and “Six.” In addition, “Girl From The North Country” featuring the music of Bob Dylan will make its Charlotte debut.

The full lineup is listed below.

Season tickets are on sale now. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at a later date.

The PNC Broadway Lights Series includes:

“Some Like it Hot” — Nov. 26 – Dec. 1, 2024, at Belk Theater

“A Beautiful Noise” — Feb. 25 – March 2, 2025, at Belk Theater

“Parade” — March 25-30, 2025, at Belk Theater

“Kimberly Akimbo” — April 15-27, 2025, at Knight Theater

“Shucked” — May 27 – June 1, 2025, at Belk Theater

“Life of Pi” — July 29 – Aug. 3, 2025, at Belk Theater

Final show to be announced later

A Beautiful Noise (Courtesy Blumenthal Arts)

The Equitable Bravo Series includes:

“Girl From the North Country” — Oct. 1–6, 2024, at Belk Theater

“Hamilton” — Jan. 7 – Feb. 2, 2025, at Belk Theater

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” — June 10–15, 2025, at Belk Theater

“Wicked” — Sept. 24 – Oct. 26, 2025, at Belk Theater

“Six” — dates at Belk Theater to be announced

In addition to its two main Broadway series, Blumenthal will present additional shows during the year. The Broadway Extras include:

“Elf The Musical” — Dec. 26-29, 2024, at Belk Theater

“Shrek the Musical” — Feb. 14-16, 2025, at Ovens Auditorium

“Les Misérables” — May 20-25, 2025, at Belk Theater

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” — July 18-20, 2025, at Belk Theater

“Austen’s Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice” — dates at Knight Theater to be announced

For a list of current shows, including 10 Broadway productions remaining in the 2023–2024 season, go to blumenthalarts.org.

