BMW announces recall for specific models

CHARLOTTE — There’s a major recall from BMW.

The company said stop parking in the garage because your car could catch on fire.

The affected cars are specific BMW models and Toyota Surpa’s made between 2019 and 2022.

This is related to a problem with the engine starter. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said owners should park outside and away from structures until they are repaired.

BMW dealers will replace the starter free of charge.

