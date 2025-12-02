Board of Commissioners reject rezoning request for commercial development

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Board of Commissioners unanimously rejected a rezoning request for the Harris Crossing commercial development, which included plans for a 7-Eleven gas station and a Wendy’s restaurant.

The decision came during a meeting Monday night, where the board voted 6-0 against Sarasota developer GenMark Property Group’s proposal to rezone the area on Coddle Creek Highway at Harris Crossing Boulevard. The proposal aimed to expand the commercial offerings in the rapidly growing east Mooresville area.

Newly sworn-in commissioner Frank Owens said the project did not fit the largely residential area and “was not in the public interest.”

Read more here.

VIDEO: ‘Against it’: Developer withdraws Matthews data center plans amid public opposition

‘Against it’: Developer withdraws Matthews data center plans amid public opposition

©2025 Cox Media Group