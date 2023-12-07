Body camera video released after man who stabbed officer shot, killed by police

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released body camera video of the moments a man stabbed an officer in the head and was then shot and killed by officers in South End.

Police got a domestic violence call on Aug. 20 for The Penrose apartments in South End. When they arrived, police heard noise in an apartment and forced their way inside.

CMPD said when officers got inside, the suspect stabbed one of the officers in the neck. Seconds later, an officer shot him. He died from his injuries.

Police said the hurt officer was Officer Shawn McMichael and the officer who fired his gun was Officer Tyler Bourque.

McMichael and the female victim involved in the domestic disturbance call were taken to the hospital. McMichael returned from the hospital that night and the woman, who the suspect shot in the arm, was expected to make a recovery.

The video released Thursday shows two different angles of the encounter. One is inside the building, where you can see one officer kick down the apartment door.

Two officers rush in with guns drawn trying to find a man and a woman inside. They go to a bedroom, where you can hear a woman screaming for help. The video shows that the man has a gun in his hand at one point. That’s where they confront the suspect.

Then there’s shattering and commotion before Officer Borque moves around a dresser and the suspect seems to tackle him.

The body camera doesn’t show much after that, but Officer McMichael moved in to stop the suspect from attacking Borque. That’s when McMichael is stabbed in the head.

Seconds later, you can hear a gunshot fired from Borque. The suspect was hit and later died.

Both officers are still on administrative leave as the State Bureau of Investigation investigates. At the time, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings noted how domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous calls to respond to, and that officers did what they had to do that day.

In a statement Thursday, Jennings said he was proud of his officers for using their training in a dangerous situation.

“Police officers are never able to predict the circumstances that they are about to encounter. This case highlights the dangers they face and how quickly a threat can present itself,” his statement reads.

Read Jennings’ full statement below:

CMPD just released body-worn camera footage from an Officer-Involved Shooting on August 20, 2023 in the Central Division. Please see my statement in regard to this incident. pic.twitter.com/VjGj7obRjm — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) December 7, 2023

(WATCH BELOW: Lawyer wants body cam video of CMPD arrest released, despite dropped charges)

Lawyer wants body cam video of CMPD arrest released, despite dropped charges

©2023 Cox Media Group