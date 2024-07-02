Body found last month being investigated as homicide case, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — An investigation that began last month when a man was found dead has turned into a homicide case, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

On June 14 around 2 p.m., officers were called to North Graham Street near Eighth Street in Uptown’s Fourth Ward. They were responding to a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 36-year-old Corey Damoan Robinson.

CMPD said as they’ve investigated Robinson’s death, they’ve gathered enough evidence to classify it as a homicide. Authorities have not shared Robinson’s cause of death or shared a suspect description.

Police asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS. You can also talk to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: Parents face murder charges for 1-year-old Catawba County girl’s death)

Parents face murder charges for 1-year-old Catawba County girl’s death





©2024 Cox Media Group