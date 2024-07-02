Second arrest made in deadly shooting of Monroe teenager

MONROE, N.C. — A second arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a teenager after an argument in Monroe.

Monroe Police Department officers were called around 9:30 p.m. on June 24 to North Secrest Avenue, where they found two people who had been shot.

Investigators said the two were in the yard when a group of people arrived. An argument broke out, which led to multiple people people firing their guns.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Jadyn Rowdy died from his injuries. The second victim, an 18-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooters ran away before officers arrived.

On June 26, Monroe police said 20-year-old Christopher Thomas Barrett had been arrested and charged with murder. He was also charged with the attempted murder of the 18-year-old.

Police announced a second arrest in the case on Tuesday. They said 19-year-old Jeremey Anthony Jackson was arrested that morning and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Jackson was taken to the Union County jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700, or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

