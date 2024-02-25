Body of man who jumped off Lancaster bridge found, coroner says

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — After more than a two-week search, the body of a man who jumped off of a Lancaster bridge has been found.

On Saturday, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office told Channel 9 crews were able to locate the body nearly three weeks after the man reportedly jumped off of the Highway Five Bridge.

Officials say the man stopped his car on the bridge on February 6 before jumping into the water below.

For the past few weeks, crews have been using boats and diving equipment to look for his body.

The coroner’s office has not identified the body.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

