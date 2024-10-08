Recovering after Helene: Meck County leaders get update on storm damage

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders got an update Tuesday on Helene, which devastated much of our area.

In one neighborhood along the Catawba River, residents were evacuated from their homes. The evacuation zone was along Riverside Drive and was put in place when the storms peaked.

In Mecklenburg County, one person died and more than 100 homes had water in their living spaces, Channel 9′s Evan Donovan learned Tuesday.

In the Riverside Drive area, water entered more than 100 buildings. Of those, 18 had their power turned back on and had minimal damage.

Eighty-four houses will need to have permits approved before they can be occupied again.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services estimated at Helene’s peak, 8 feet of water rose above the spillway on Mountain Island Lake, which flows into the Catawba River. That led to 4 feet of water in homes in lower Mountain Island Lake and 14 feet of water in downstream homes, like those along Riverside Drive.

Commissioner Leigh Altman asked Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management about how Charlotte is preparing for the future, given that we might see flooding like this more often.

“We have to think about mitigation here in our state, but we also have to make sure we have a culture of preparedness,” said Chief Robert Graham.

“Hazard mitigation is a 6 to 1 ratio,” he added. “Every dollar you spend is going to save you $6 over time.”

Mecklenburg County residents are now eligible for assistance through FEMA. You’ll need identifying and contact info, your insurance policy number, and “a general list of damage and losses.” You can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov or on the FEMA app.

