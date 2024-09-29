How you can help those impacted by Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene has left impactful damage to the western part of North Carolina, leaving many without power, water, and cell service.

If you or someone you know need help, we have created a list of resources for donations or help in other ways.

Up-to-date information on local conditions, shelters, traffic, power outages, and resources are available at ReadyNC.gov and from county government social media.

Water

Harris Teeter free water distribution in Boone, N.C. for communities affected by Hurricane Helene. Free distribution will begin Sunday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Shops at Shadowline in Boone, N.C., and will continue while supplies last.

Recovery centers

Register for disaster assistance by phone or online:

FEMA - 1-800-621-3362 ( TTY - 1-800-462-7585) disasterassistance.gov

- 1-800-621-3362 ( - 1-800-462-7585) disasterassistance.gov Small Business Administration 1-202-205-6734 disasterloan.sba.gov

What to bring to a Disaster Recovery Center

Social Security number

Address of damaged home or apartment

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

Your current telephone contact number

An address where you can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds





©2024 Cox Media Group