How you can help those impacted by Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene has left impactful damage to the western part of North Carolina, leaving many without power, water, and cell service.
If you or someone you know need help, we have created a list of resources for donations or help in other ways.
Up-to-date information on local conditions, shelters, traffic, power outages, and resources are available at ReadyNC.gov and from county government social media.
- American Red Cross
- FEMA
- Volunteer
- Evacuation routes
- Power outages
- Shelters
- Flood gauges
- Disaster Assistance
Water
Harris Teeter free water distribution in Boone, N.C. for communities affected by Hurricane Helene. Free distribution will begin Sunday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Shops at Shadowline in Boone, N.C., and will continue while supplies last.
Recovery centers
Register for disaster assistance by phone or online:
- FEMA - 1-800-621-3362 (TTY - 1-800-462-7585) disasterassistance.gov
- Small Business Administration 1-202-205-6734 disasterloan.sba.gov
What to bring to a Disaster Recovery Center
- Social Security number
- Address of damaged home or apartment
- Description of the damage
- Information about insurance coverage
- Your current telephone contact number
- An address where you can receive mail
- Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds
©2024 Cox Media Group