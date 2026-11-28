MARSHVILLE, N.C. — A boil water advisory for the Town of Marshville, after a water main break on Thanksgiving Day, has been lifted.

Some Marshville residents went without water on Thanksgiving Day due to a water main break.

It started around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Water Plant Road, according to a release from the Town of Marshville.

The town said its Public Works Department immediately began working to repair the break.

Crews worked overnight to restore water services, but the town said ongoing rain slowed their progress.

The town apologized for the inconvenience and expressed sympathy for the residents who’ve had to put their holiday plans on hold as a result of the repairs.

The cause of the water main break was not immediately clear.

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