CHARLOTTE — The morning after Thanksgiving, one business owner in Uptown Charlotte says he is likely facing a bill over $10,000 to replace glass at his office.

He says he believes the act was random.

Surveillance cameras captured a situation that lasted less than five minutes around 2:40 a.m. Friday on N. Church Street. A man was caught on camera throwing rocks through the windows of Cloverhound, an IT services business in Uptown.

Just a few minutes later, the vandal was seen walking away.

“First of all, [the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was] extremely responsive. They called us this morning at about 7 a.m. and had already gone through the building to make sure no one was in there,” said Chad Stachowicz, founder and CEO of Cloverhound.

Stachowicz says CMPD was very helpful, but he went straight to work cleaning broken glass and hiring workers to board up the broken windows. He had to put up caution tape to warn others about the glass on the sidewalk.

“I have absolutely no idea. It was really interesting if you watch the video. He picked up a couple of rocks with the intent to throw multiple. So, it really felt pretty random,” Stachowicz said.

The damage inside was still obvious, with broken windows blocked by plywood boards. Pictures from earlier in the day showed glass still on the ground both inside and outside.

Stachowicz says this will be a costly issue for him, just one day after Thanksgiving. He estimates the repairs will be over $15,000.

His employees will be working from home for a few days until cleanup is complete, but Stachowicz says his thankfulness won’t be taken away.

“I’m sure however this happened that person was probably having a really bad day. I was with my family on Thanksgiving, as many people were. There’s a lot of people dealing with worse stuff than this out here so it’s not fun but in the grand scheme of things, I think it’s solvable,” Stachowicz said.

We reached out to CMPD for more information, including whether they have a suspect. We are waiting to hear back.

©2026 Cox Media Group