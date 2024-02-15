Bojangles gifts healthcare workers sweet treat on Valentine’s Day

CHARLOTTE — Some healthcare workers in the Charlotte area received a sweet treat from Bojangles to brighten their Valentine’s Day.

The southern stable delivered heart-shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits to the staff in the Congenital Heart Clinic at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital Wednesday morning.

“We just want to say a big thank you to them for everything they do in the community and that we appreciate everything that they do,” said Executive Director of the Bojangles Foundation, Ken Reynolds.

The Heartest Yard Foundation, led by Greg Olsen, and his wife, Kara, teamed up to make the event happen.

