Bojangles takes on the Big Apple with NYC restaurant opening

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Charlotte restaurant chain — known for its fried chicken, biscuits and sweet tea — has opened a location at 5910 Church Ave. in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood. That restaurant will operate 24 hours a day, with the dining room closing at midnight and the drive-thru remaining open.

This marks Bojangles’ return to New York City after a brief run in the 1980s.

“Opening in New York is a powerful moment for Bojangles and a meaningful step in our journey to become a truly national brand,” says Jose Armario, CEO.

A second restaurant is slated to open on Long Island later this year.

