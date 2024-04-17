Bojangles targets Los Angeles for restaurant expansion

CHARLOTTE — Bojangles is set to land on the West Coast in early 2025. The Charlotte-based restaurant chain has inked a deal with a multiunit franchisee there.

The brand is known for its Southern-style chicken, biscuits, and tea as well as all-day breakfast.

Entrepreneur Lorenzo Boucetta and Poulet Brothers LLC will guide Bojangles’ efforts to break into the Los Angeles market. They plan to open 30 new locations over the next six years. Those restaurants are planned for LA and surrounding cities in Los Angeles County.

