Bond back to $250K for mother of Madalina Cojocari after error with record

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The bond for the mother of Madalina Cojocari has been set at $250,000 again after the court website listed a lower one for her earlier Thursday

On Thursday morning, records showed Diana Cojocari’s bond had been reduced from $250,000 to $100,000 on Oct. 24. By the afternoon, records showed her bond had been adjusted again to the original amount.

The courts confirmed to Channel 9 that the change was due to an error with Mecklenburg County’s new online court system.

Diana Cojocari and her husband, Christopher Palmiter, were both arrested for failing to report Madalina was missing about a year ago. Palmiter has since been released on bond.

Madalina Cojocari was last seen walking off a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022.

Her mother said she last saw her at their Cornelius home on Nov. 23 but didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15.

Diana remains in jail awaiting trial.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Cojocari’s whereabouts to call 1-800-CALL FBI or the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

