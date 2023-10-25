Bond denied for man in deadly SC shootings of grandfather, great-grandmother

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man was denied bond Wednesday in the deadly shootings of his grandfather and great-grandmother back in 2020.

Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott appeared before a judge in Chester County court Wednesday morning.

Investigators said on June 21, 2020 -- Father’s Day -- deputies were called to a home on Doe Street near the Richburg area where they found two bodies. Gene Rogers, 61, and his 78-year-old mother Billie Rogers were found dead inside the home. The two raised Scott.

Scott was the one who called 911 to report their deaths, investigators said.

Investigators said money was the motive behind the killings.

Scott was in the miliary. Deputies said he started his military career as an ammo tech in the Marines. He joined the service in January 2020 and was stationed at Camp Lejeune. Scott, now 26, was brought back to South Carolina from deployment in Germany, and was indicted in October 2021 on two counts of murder.

A judge said Wednesday that Scott was a flight risk and a danger to the community, which is why he was denied bond.

“The outcome was what we wanted,” said Paul Rogers, the brother of Gene Rogers and son of Billie Rogers. “We’ll just keep fighting from here. That’s all we can do as a family is just keep fighting.”

Rogers wears a pin on his chest with a photo of his brother and mother. He said he still remembers when he got the phone call.

“I called friends and said ‘you guys have to come back, mama’s dead,’” Rogers said as he got emotional. “So it went from there.”

Even with the closure Wednesday, Rogers said the pain will always be etched in his heart.

“It’s not going to heal the pain -- it’ll help heal the pain, but it’s going to take a lot more to heal it,” Rogers said.

Scott’s trial date was set for March 25, 2024.

(WATCH BELOW: One killed, two others hurt in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says)

One killed, two others hurt in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

©2023 Cox Media Group