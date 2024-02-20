Bond revoked for murder suspect who was released from jail multiple times

CHARLOTTE — A judge revoked the bond for a murder suspect accused of committing multiple felonies while out of jail.

The decision came down from a judge in Mecklenburg County court on Tuesday.

Michael Withers is charged in connection to three different incidents Channel 9 has reported on.

Withers faces a first-degree murder charge after Huntersville police believe Withers shot former High Point University basketball player Haiishen McIntyre in 2021. Court records show Withers posted a bond of half a million dollars at the time and walked out of jail.

Then, in November 2023, Withers was accused of shooting a man in Rowan County at an apartment complex. At the time, deputies said it was a gang shootout. Withers posted a $10,000 bond for that case initially. It was later increased to $300,000 but he posted that one, too.

Then, most recently, the convicted felon was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats after police say he showed up to his child’s mother’s house in Matthews and attacked her. That happened on Jan. 24. He was released from jail shortly after his arrest.

In court on Tuesday, Withers’ bond was revoked by Judge Carla Archie, who said he posed a danger to the community. She made the decision after hearing from both prosecutors and from Withers’ defense attorney.

Prosecutors said Withers was a man who has shown he can’t be trusted in society, while his defense attorney begged the judge to let this play out in trial instead.

“I don’t know what else needs to be shown for y’all to realize he’s a danger to society,” said prosecutor Jennifer Mills.

“It seems like the spotlight is on my name and that’s not right. Let’s just try this case,” said defense attorney Mary Rogers.

Withers was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs and will now be held without bond. As he left, he turned to his family and friends who were in the courtroom and said “don’t forget me.”

