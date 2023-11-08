Man accused of shooting up apartment complex while on bond for murder charge

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man is accused of shooting up an apartment complex in Rowan County while he was on bond for a murder charge, investigators said.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the Woodland Creek Apartment Complex off of Statesville Boulevard, just outside of Salisbury. When they arrived, deputies found bullet holes in at least four cars and three apartments.

Investigators discovered a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital but was expected to recover from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Michael Daryle Withers after finding an AK-47 hidden in the woods.

Withers was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was given a $10,000 bond, but deputies said he posted it before he had been fully booked into the Rowan County jail.

The man who was shot will also be charged in the case. Investigators took out arrest warrants against 25-year-old Shikese Zontae Mcentyre, charging him with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into two occupied dwellings, and damage to property (for shooting into two parked cars).

Mcentyre wasn’t arrested the night of the shooting because he was in the hospital.

At the time of the shooting, Withers was out on bond for a deadly shooting. According to authorities, in that case, Withers is accused of shooting another man during an argument at a Huntersville park back in August 2021.

Detectives are still going through evidence and are expected to bring more charges and arrests in the case.

“The senseless shooting placed many innocent lives at risk and we want anyone with helpful information to come forward and help us keep people like this out of our community,” deputies said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Anthony Palacios at 704-216-8685 or Sgt. Jeremy Thomason 704-216-8683.

(WATCH BELOW: Officers prevented ‘potential mass shooting’ in downtown Boone, chief says)

Officers prevented ‘potential mass shooting’ in downtown Boone, chief says





©2023 Cox Media Group