Bond set for Newton police officer charged with murder

NEWTON, N.C. — A Catawba County judge set bond for a police officer charged with murder.

Newton Police Lt. Carlos Uribe appeared before a judge Tuesday morning in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting after being indicted for second-degree murder.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty was in the courtroom and learned from prosecutors that there were three separate chases involving the same person on July 26.

Police broke off the chase at least twice, before it ended in Catawba County with the officer-involved shooting.

Witnesses shared videos of the incident.

In one, the motorcycle could be seen traveling at a high rate of speed.

Another video showed police vehicles lined up behind the motorcycle traveling along Highway 70.

It then ended with a deadly shooting involving Uribe.

At the end of the chase, the motorcycle rider, Camden Childers, collided with Uribe’s patrol car and he was knocked off the bike, prosecutors said.

The assistant district attorney said Childers hands were above his head and open and he did not have a weapon.

At one point, prosecutors said police ordered him to the ground and then Uribe kicked him in the stomach knocking him over and shot Childers in the chest while his hands were behind his back.

Uribe then said, “That’s what happens when you go for an officer’s gun,” prosecutors said.

The district attorney said after reviewing the body cam video and dash cam footage, his office concluded that the use of deadly force was “not legally justified.”

He shared a statement saying, “Justice is about fairness, due process and equal application of the law. No one is above the law, and no one is beneath protection.”

