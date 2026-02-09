Boone man arrested for child sexual abuse material, drug possession

BOONE, N.C. — On Jan. 29, the Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for possession of child sexual abuse material.

As a result, Jackson Barbee, 35, was arrested and charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of PWIMSD schedule one controlled substance, one count of felony possession of schedule one controlled substance, one count of maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance and one count of PWIMSD marijuana.

After continued investigation, Barbee was also charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of felony secret peeping.

He’s being held under a $141,000 secured bond.

Barbee’s court dates are set for April 2 and April 9.

VIDEO: Former 2nd-grade teacher arrested for distributing obscene material to minors

