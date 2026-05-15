Boone man faces felony charges for allegedly attacking officer

BOONE, N.C. — Boone Police said one of its officers was attacked Thursday after attempting to take a man into custody for trespassing.

According to a release from the department, an officer responded to reports that 36-year-old Jeremy John Mojica was trespassing along Brookhollow Road just before noon.

The officer was familiar with the man and attempted to take him into custody for the violation nearby. At that point, police say Mojica assaulted the officer and a physical altercation ensued, injuring the officer.

Jeremy John Mojica

Mojica then fled the scene. Despite being injured, the officer chased him and called for additional backup. Other emergency personnel found Mojica hiding in the woods shortly after.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Mojica faces several charges, including felony assault on an officer and resisting a public officer, among others.

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. Mojica is expected to face a judge on July 8.

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