Boone man faces multiple charges after drugs, cash found in car

BOONE, N.C. — A man is behind bars in Boone after investigators said he had more than $30,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Watauga County deputies pulled over Justin Hodgson on Tuesday. They said they found more than 460 grams of meth, fentanyl and cash in his car.

They next day, Boone police searched Hodgson’s home where they discovered more drugs and money.

Hodgson faces more than half a dozen charges, including drug trafficking.

WATCH: Traffic stop leads to major drug bust, 2 arrests in Gastonia

Traffic stop leads to major drug bust, 2 arrests in Gastonia

©2025 Cox Media Group