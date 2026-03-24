BoPlex secures $25M from city for renovations

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve $25 million for renovations at Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium.

The project will prioritize the replacement of HVAC equipment and include an analysis of future facility needs.

This comes as leaks in the coliseum roof delayed a championship curling event and forced the Checkers to postpone a game earlier this year. The leaks occurred in areas where roof repairs were already underway but had not yet been resealed.

Funding for the improvements will come from the Tourism Fund, which people pay into when they stay at hotels or rent a car.

Officials at the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority told the committee that the work must occur this summer to avoid scheduling conflicts with the Charlotte Checkers hockey team, according to the Charlotte Business Journal. The visitors authority said it needed funding approval by the end of March to ensure equipment delivery for a July installation.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority will use the upcoming analysis of the facilities to develop a 10-year improvement plan. Installation of the new HVAC equipment is scheduled to be completed in July.

VIDEO: USA Curling Nationals canceled at Bojangles Coliseum due to roof leak

USA Curling Nationals canceled at Bojangles Coliseum due to roof leak

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