BoPlex in need of repairs, $25M renovation plan up for vote

CHARLOTTE — A key vote for major upgrades to the BoPlex is happening Monday.

The Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium have welcomed millions of people over the last 70 years.

A $25 million renovation is meant to keep that history going.

The city is holding this vote so quickly because there is a tight timeline to get some of this work done when the Bojangles Coliseum isn’t as busy.

The iconic 70-year-old venue is in desperate need of some TLC.

Monday night, Charlotte City Council will vote on whether to spend millions on upgrades for the coliseum and its neighbor.

The money will come from the tourism fund. That’s composed of taxes from rental cars and hotel stays.

Plans call for new HVAC systems. Some of the air handler units date back to the 1950s.

The city is also planning to launch a study to find out what future electrical, plumbing and parking needs there may be.

The Checkers played Sunday at the BoPlex and fans told us they hope the changes go through.

“I look forward to continuing coming and watching hockey in the historic coliseum,” said David Darwin.

There were a couple of roof leaks a few weeks ago that actually resulted in the games being canceled. A new roof is not included in this incentive package, but those repairs are still being taken care of.

WATCH: USA Curling Nationals canceled at Bojangles Coliseum due to roof leak

USA Curling Nationals canceled at Bojangles Coliseum due to roof leak

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