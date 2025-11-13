Border agents to arrive in Charlotte, sheriff confirms

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel are set to arrive in the Charlotte area as early as Saturday, following confirmation from federal officials to Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L. McFadden.

Sheriff McFadden stated in a Thursday afternoon news release that he was contacted by two separate federal officials the day before regarding the arrival of CBP personnel.

However, specific details about the federal operation have not been disclosed, and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will not participate in any enforcement actions with CBP or Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Sheriff McFadden said.

“We value and welcome the renewed collaboration and open communication with our federal partners,” Sheriff McFadden said. “It allows us to stay informed and be proactive in keeping Mecklenburg County safe and to maintain the level of trust our community deserves.”

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin declined to comment, saying, “Every day, DHS enforces the laws of the nation across the country. We do not discuss future or potential operations.”

‘Going after the violent criminals’

U.S. Rep Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, told Channel 9’s Joe Bruno the operation will focus on known criminals, and agents won’t turn a blind eye to anyone else they encounter.

“They’re going after the violent criminals,” said Norman. “The gang members that are doing harm all in this country, and they’ll have a success rate that I think Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, the residents will be happy about.”

Norman said the border patrol agents will target known criminals. He praised their work in Chicago and expects them to release information after they make arrests.

He also cautioned that they will not ignore anyone they encounter while making arrests even if they are not in the country legally or attempt to obstruct the operation.

“They come in on these sweeps, and they’re making this country safer, and it couldn’t happen in a better area than Mecklenburg County,” Norman said.

‘Everybody is scared’

The Colombian Chamber of Commerce of the Carolinas was planning an event Saturday, which would have brought entrepreneurs.

They’ve since canceled it because of CBP’s arrival.

“It was very difficult,” said organizer Natalia Silva. “It was very hard.”

Silva had to make the difficult decision to cancel the event on Nations Ford Road, which was supposed to be an afternoon full of music food and celebration.

She said it no longer sounded like a good idea because border patrol agents are expected to arrive as soon as Saturday,

“There are people leaving the country, leaving the city,” Silva said. “Everybody is scared. Charlotte is full of Latinos. This is a multi-cultural city.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it “has no authority to enforce federal immigration laws,” and is not involved in planning or carrying out these enforcement operations.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent a message to staff reaffirming its commitment to serving all students amid the reports of border patrol coming to Charlotte.

District leaders said no immigration enforcement has occurred on CMS property, and they’ve received no notice that any is planned.

The message reminded staff that all students, regardless of immigration status, have the right to a free public education under the 1982 Plyler v. Doe Supreme Court ruling. It also outlined policies protecting student privacy and limiting access for immigration officers without a warrant.

CMS said its priority remains the safety, well-being, and education of every student and offered counseling and support services for students and employees.

Full message from CMS:

We are reaching out with an important reminder about our ongoing commitment to serving all students and their families with excellence.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are aware of recent media reports that U.S. Customs and Border Protection could be coming to Charlotte, and we understand that news about immigration enforcement activity may be creating anxiety for some in our community. We want to be clear: to date, no immigration enforcement action has taken place on CMS property, and we have received no official notification that any actions are forthcoming.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will continue to comply with all federal statutes, state statutes, and Board policies that protect students’ rights to a public education. The landmark 1982 Plyler v. Doe Supreme Court case affirmed that all students, including those who are undocumented, have the constitutional right to free public education.

Our priority remains unchanged: the safety, well-being, and education of every student. We are committed to ensuring all students receive the education they deserve for a promising future. We have Student Services support staff available at each school to assist students and families. Additional information about these services is available here .

Additionally, we remain committed to the well-being of every CMS team member. Therefore, counseling services are offered and available through the Employee Assistance Program .

As staff members, you play a vital role. Please continue to follow our districtwide guidance on students’ protected rights and interactions with immigration officers on CMS property:

Compliance with O-ELX and accompanying regulation O-ELX/R .

CMS employees are legally obligated to safeguard the confidentiality of personally identifiable information, including a student’s name, parents’ name, address, telephone number, migrant status, homeless status, and English language proficiency level, except if otherwise required by federal law per the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

When enrolling a student, schools cannot ask for immigration status, citizenship status, or social security number.

School employees cannot voluntarily report the undocumented status of students to law enforcement.

Immigration officials may not gain access to any staff and/or students, private areas in our schools, or documents without a properly executed warrant or subpoena.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is dedicated to fostering a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for everyone. We strictly adhere to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and policies regarding immigration matters, and each of us is obligated to safeguard the confidentiality of private information we access while performing our duties.

Thank you for your continued dedication to serving all our students with care and professionalism.

