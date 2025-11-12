New insight from Chicago as immigration agents eye Charlotte for next operation

CHARLOTTE — Customs and Border Protection agents could be coming to Charlotte, sources said.

ABC News confirmed Wednesday morning that Customs and Border Protection Commander-at-large Greg Bovino and his team are eyeing Charlotte and New Orleans as the next cities for increase immigration enforcement. The plans are preliminary and could change.

It’s also unclear if one city would go first or if they’ll run at the same time.

Border patrol agents have been carrying out operations to arrest violent criminals who are in the country without legal status.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the launch of Operation Midway Blitz in early September. The news release said, “This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois.”

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz spoke with Maher Kawash, a reporter with the ABC station in Chicago, who has covered the operation for the last two months.

“In terms of the actual operations, we’ve seen them target really just every area of Chicago, from the northern suburbs to the southern suburbs to even some remote areas, and of course, all across our downtown,” Kawash said. “We saw them go into many homes. They would kind of target specific people according to whatever list they have, in terms of immigration status. And they would operate very quickly.”

DHS said Wednesday in a news release the operation brought a “historic drop in crime in Chicago”:

Homicides are down 16%

Shootings are down 35% (the lowest in four years)

Robberies are down 41%

It also listed some of the people arrested, who they called the worst of the worst. Charges included robbery, battery, first-degree murder and some gang affiliations.

Kawash said he has heard from both sides of the community, including those in favor of the operation

“There are many people here in the Chicagoland area who did vote for President Trump, and they say that these operations are kind of what Chicago needed,” Kawash said.

He also heard from local politicians and community immigrant organizations who believe there was racial profiling.

“They didn’t exactly agree with who was being targeted, because we’ve heard from the Trump administration continue to say that they’re targeting the worst of the worst, and that is something on the streets that I have heard a lot of from,” Kawash said. “Just residents, people who even voted for President Trump, and they say a lot of the people that I’m seeing are not what appears to be the worst of the worst, whether that is a mother or a father working in some of these heavily Hispanic communities. Them being taken away. We saw Border Patrol walk through Millennium Park, a very important spot of downtown Chicago, and they arrested two parents in front of their children.”

Again, Channel 9 has not confirmed if or when this would happen.

DHS sent Channel 9 a statement that read, “Every day, DHS enforces the laws of the nation across the country. We do not discuss future or potential operations.”

Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office also stated they don’t know about it.

Gov. Josh Stein told Channel 9 he has not been notified about operations in Charlotte.

“We don’t know what their plans are,” Stein said. “If they come in and are targeted in what they do, we will thank them. If they come in and wreak havoc and cause fear, we will be very concerned.”

Mayor Vi Lyles released a statement Wednesday to say she was aware of the reports and saying in part, “Every person who lives, works, studies or visits our city deserves to feel safe, respected and protected under the law.”

‘Level of complexity’

Many wonder, “What are the rights of border agents and what are the rights of people who may be stopped by them?”

Immigration lawyer Carnell Johnson said laws have changed on investigations and people should be aware.

“The Supreme Court has announced this year that the ICE agents could engage in some sort of racial profiling in terms of having a reasonable suspicion that someone may be an undocumented immigrant,” Johnson said. “That adds a level of complexity to this analysis and determining whether or not or what rights people have.”

Johnson said agents have a right to investigate

People have a right to ask officers to identify themselves if they aren’t in uniform.

He also said if you have documents, you should keep them on you. And if you’re undocumented and concerned, you should speak to an immigration attorney.

‘Criminal syndicate problem’

Channel 9 spoke with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Brown on Wednesday.

He supports immigration enforcement in Charlotte.

There are drug and human traffickers that need to be taken off the streets, Brown said.

“The target of this enforcement action is going to be those types of folks,” he said. “We have an organized criminal syndicate problem.”

Groups mobilizing

Groups across Charlotte are mobilizing and scheduling emergency meetings with some as early as Wednesday.

They’re teaching families how to verify an officer’s identity, what information they’re legally required to share, and how to connect with legal support if someone is detained.

Organizers said it’s all about ensuring people feel supported and know their rights.

“First, verify it,” said immigration attorney Jamilah Espinosa. “We don’t want (the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) to see a negative impact in their operations because people are being confused.”

The attorney added, “It is immigration officials’ burden to determine whether that individual is undocumented or not, so you do not have to give your name, your legal status.”

Full statement from Mayor Lyles:

“I am aware of reports of immigration enforcement activity that may be coming to Charlotte. It is important that we keep to the facts that we know, as there are many rumors in the community that as far as we know are not verified and we do not want to cause additional alarm in an uncertain environment.

“First and foremost: Every person who lives, works, studies or visits our city deserves to feel safe, respected and protected under the law. Charlotte is a strong and welcoming community—rooted in respect for the inherent dignity of all people.

“Charlotte is committed to following the law and to protecting the rights of all people who call our city home. Our police department continues to focus on keeping our neighborhoods safe and maintaining public trust. We remain dedicated to fair and lawful policing for everyone.

“I understand that many in our community may feel anxiety or uncertainty. I understand how unsettling it can be when the sense of security you have in your daily life is shaken. I want to assure you: Your concerns matter. Your safety matters. Your rights matter. Charlotte’s strength lies in our unity and mutual respect. We are safer together. We are stronger together. Let us continue working toward a city where everyone feels safe, valued, and able to contribute to our shared future.

“As Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has shared, CMPD does not participate in ICE operations, nor is CMPD involved in the planning of these federal activities. CMPD would only become involved in situations where there are criminal behavior or criminal warrants that fall under CMPD’s jurisdiction.”

