Daily Update: Border Patrol in Charlotte, Nov. 15

CHARLOTTE — Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection are expected in Charlotte as soon as Saturday, and Channel 9 is keeping an eye on developments throughout the day as immigration enforcement is expected to ramp up.
What to know for Nov. 15:
- Border Patrol agents have begun making arrests across Charlotte. Viewers have shared video from the east Charlotte Central Avenue corridor, and South Boulevard.
- Joe Bruno confirmed CBP’s presence in Charlotte and heard from local congressional representatives. CBP Cmdr. Gregory Bovino made a post targeting statements by Gov. Josh Stein and Rep. Alma Adams.
- A group is planning a protest at First Ward Park in Uptown Charlotte. That is expected to start at 2 p.m.
- The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told Channel 9 they won’t be involved in immigration enforcement. CMPD said they may assist with criminal matters in their jurisdiction.
- The city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County officials issued a joint statement on Saturday, saying the CBP operations “are causing unnecessary fear and uncertainty.”
City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County Elected Officials Joint Statement pic.twitter.com/E0eq3Fi3tL— City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) November 15, 2025
- Evan Donovan and Glenn Counts spoke with local business owners who say the CBP operation will have a direct effect on customers and employees.
