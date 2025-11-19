Border Patrol spreads from Charlotte to NC foothills

LENOIR, N.C. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were spotted detaining someone in a business parking lot in Lenoir on Wednesday, and Channel 9’s Dave Faherty learned that neighbors in Catawba County are preparing for an immigration crackdown.

We’ve gotten several reports of agent sightings along Highway 70 in Hickory, 24 hours after deputies confirmed Border Patrol agents would be in the city.

Faherty learned that they went to Lenoir first.

Agents were first seen in the parking lot of Walmart in Lenoir. Then, agents took four people into custody at the American Motel on Wilkesboro Boulevard.

One woman who was in the parking lot says those workers had been picking up trash along Highway 321.

“I was just mind blown because we always see things like this happen on the internet and on the news, but we never thought it would come to our community,“ the witness said.

Workers at the Google construction site in Lenoir say CBP agents also showed up there. An hour later, a viewer shared these photos of agents at a Taco Bell that is being remodeled along Highway 321 in Hickory. We do not know if any of the workers were arrested there.

In Northeast Hickory, more than half of the workers at this construction project failed to show up for work this morning. The ones who did asked to stay anonymous.

“They are scared. They are scared because this situation is all around here. So they want to stay home,” one worker told Faherty.

In Newton, several businesses are closed over concerns about border patrol coming to Catawba County.

One food store reopened this morning, but many of their customers stayed away.

“Some are not going out, and, of course, those that have kids that are able to go out are doing the grocery shopping for them,” said Bernece Lopez.

John Grindle is a veteran and was disappointed that many of the Hispanic businesses now have these signs on their doors.

“They are so frightened they have to put a sign on their door. They shouldn’t have to do that,” Grindle said.

Faherty and Channel 9 did reach out to the commander of the Border Patrol about the arrests in Lenoir and asked if he wanted to do an interview. So far, we have not heard back.

