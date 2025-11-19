Daily Update: Border Patrol in Charlotte, Nov. 19

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection now says Operation Charlotte’s Web has resulted in 200 arrests.

Some people are growing more frustrated as the CBP operation lingers on in the Queen City, while others, including the mayor of Monroe and the North Carolina Republican Party, are speaking out in support of the arrests.

The operations aren’t limited to Charlotte. Federal immigration agents began conducting operations in Raleigh Tuesday, and hundreds of people marched through downtown to protest.

Meanwhile, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Border Patrol agents are expected to visit Catawba County this week. The anticipation of Border Patrol activity is affecting local businesses and school attendance rates.

What to know for Nov. 19:

For the second night in a row, crowds gathered outside Manolo’s Bakery in east Charlotte to protest.

A community volunteer was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Eastway Shopping Center in Charlotte Tuesday after witnesses say he was honking his horn at them. He has since been released from FBI custody.

The N.C. GOP released a statement Tuesday affirming their support for the immigration crackdown in the state and criticizing democrats.

CBP arrested over 200 people between Saturday and Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools absences nearly tripled Monday compared to one week earlier, according to records. On Nov. 10, there were 9,975 unexcused absences. On Nov. 17, there were 28,136 unexcused absences.

CMS is defending its decision to keep students in class despite the increased enforcement. Some parents wanted the district to go to remote learning after seeing CBP activity near campuses.

Federal immigration agents have arrived in Raleigh and are set to conduct operations starting Tuesday, according to Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell.

ABC News reports Border Patrol agents will be in Charlotte until Friday. Then, about 200 agents will move to New Orleans for another operation.

Border Patrol agents target communities in east Charlotte

