CBP commander highlights alleged violent offenders as Charlotte immigration sweep expands

CHARLOTTE — US Customs and Border Protection Commander Greg Bovino is leading an immigration operation in Charlotte, with 130 arrests made over the weekend.

The operation, which has been unfolding across businesses and neighborhoods in the city, involves the arrest of individuals with alleged criminal backgrounds.

Bovino has been posting pictures of some of those arrested on social media, although their names and criminal records have not been independently verified by Channel 9.

A spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection confirmed the overall number of arrests, stating that the criminal records of those arrested include known gang membership, aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and felony larceny.

Bovino has shared images on social media of individuals he claims are violent offenders.

One post describes a man from Honduras as a ‘violent repeat offender’ who served four years for aggravated felony assault and has a history of multiple simple assaults.

Another post by Bovino claims a different man from Honduras has arrests for aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, and DUI, and has committed a felony by re-entering the U.S. after being removed twice.

A third post describes a man from Mexico as an ‘illegal alien’ with three DWI convictions.

Channel 9 has attempted to verify these claims by responding to Bovino’s posts and contacting Customs and Border Protection for more information.

The North Carolina Republican Party issued a statement supporting the operation, citing the city’s high homicide rate and the need for law enforcement.

Border Patrol agents are expected to remain in the Charlotte area until Friday, as the operation continues to unfold.

VIDEO: At least 130 arrested in first two days of Charlotte Border Patrol operation

DHS: At least 130 arrested in first two days of Charlotte Border Patrol operation

©2025 Cox Media Group