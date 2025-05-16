Bowling sparks friendship for Special Olympics athlete and Mint Hill sergeant

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Special Olympics team sparked a special friendship between a Mint Hill Police officer and an athlete, and the dynamic duo is motivating each other to be the best version of themselves.

Every Thursday you’ll find Mint Hill Police sergeant Cassie Scott in civilian clothes and bowling shoes; her teammate, Cammy Wilson, is wearing a huge smile.

The women started bowling together last year with Special Olympics Union County.

“This gives me something to look forward to, it’s positivity, it’s all smiles, it’s all fun,” Scott said.

Their team is known as the “Twinkle Toes” and they practice at a bowling alley in Matthews every week. Their reps are paying off, too -- they won a gold medal in the state competition last year, and they were nationally recognized with two silver medals in March.

“I was happy, I was excited,” Wilson said.

She said her relationship with Scott goes beyond the bowling alley.

“She’s nice, sweet, and kind, and she always helps me,” Wilson said.

“I don’t see her as a Special Olympics athlete; she is my friend, and more people should get involved in Special Olympics so they can make more friends out there,” Scott said.

Scott hopes their friendship inspires others.

“Inclusion is huge for Special Olympics and that’s what they push for,” Scott said.

The Mint Hill Police Department is hosting a golf tournament to raise money for Special Olympics. That’s Wednesday at the Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. You can register or donate at this link.

(VIDEO: ‘Not giving up’: Local athlete to compete in Special Olympics World Games)

‘Not giving up’: Local athlete to compete in Special Olympics World Games

©2025 Cox Media Group