Box on stove linked to smoke causing evacuation of Uptown apartment

CHARLOTTE — A new resident left a box on a stove, somehow turning on the stove and causing the evacuation of an Uptown apartment on Saturday morning, Charlotte Fire Department says.

According to CFD, the smoke that rose from the incident led to sprinklers turning on, forcing residents to wait outside of MAA Enclave as CFD investigated.

Although CFD called it a fire on their social media, they told Channel 9′s photographer at the scene that the evacuation was due to the smoke and sprinklers.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 700 block E 7th St. Sprinklers were activated and controlled the fire. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 4, 2023

No one was injured in the incident, but two units retained water damage.

