Boxes of donated toys stolen from non-profit days before Christmas

CHARLOTTE — A local nonprofit is missing nearly 100 toys after boxes were stolen just days ahead of the day of giving.

Deborah Phillips, the executive director of Block Love Charlotte, was sorting through donated toys while speaking to Channel 9′s Almiya White on Friday.

“These kids are going to be in heaven,” Phillips said as she dug through a bag.

She says she partnered with local businesses to help with the nonprofit’s 4th annual Toy Drive. When she went to pick up donations on Thursday, there was nothing to grab at two locations.

“One box was actually taken out the door,” she told White. “Another box, someone actually posed as someone from Block love Charlotte, and said they were there to collect the toys.”

Two boxes holding nearly 100 toys combined were stolen.

Just days shy of Christmas, she says demand is high.

“We already have over 200 kids signed up. So that should let you know just how big that need is.”

Block Love Charlotte is asking for the public’s help in replacing the toys.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at their warehouse at 2740 North Graham Street, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phillips said she doesn’t believe it was targeted, but does hope the “Grinch” took the toys for a good reason.

“That’s our hope that whoever took these items, they’re doing the good thing and the right thing by these kids,” she said.

(WATCH: Safety experts say don’t use magnetic ball toys)

Safety experts say don’t use magnetic ball toys





©2023 Cox Media Group