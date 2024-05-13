Local

Funeral for Investigator Poloche marks final Charlotte service for fallen heroes

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Family, friends and fellow officers will say their final goodbyes to a hero.

Investigator Sam Poloche will be laid to rest on Monday afternoon.

He is one of the four officers killed in the line of duty during an east Charlotte ambush on April 29.

The services, held 2 weeks to the day since the ambush, mark the fourth and final funeral held in the Queen City for the fallen heroes.

Poloche’s service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Uptown where CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer was also given his final goodbyes.

CMPD says the memorial service will be followed by a procession to Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe. Community members can line the route down Independence Boulevard starting at 301 S. Davidson Street in Charlotte.

Poloche was born in Venezuela and moved with his family to Florida. He worked with the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction for 14 years, most recently as an investigator.

Poloche is survived by his wife, Cielo, and two sons, ages 18 and 21. One is graduating from high school and the other from college in the next few weeks.

