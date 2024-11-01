‘Breaks my heart’: New shopping center landlord kicks out businesses

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Business owners who lease space at the Sadler Square shopping center in Davidson said they had 30 days to close and now the time is up.

“This has been everything for me for 12 years,” said Hope Sams, the owner of The Beach Tanning and Beauty Spa. “I’m not married. I don’t have kids. I’ve dedicated everything to this business, everything I have.”

Piedmont Capital Real Estate bought Sadler Square in February, and Sams said she thought the company would help her business.

However, she said Piedmont Capital sent her salon and the other businesses in the shopping center eviction notices last month.

“We got it through our email, and we got a certified letter. And it said our lease will terminate on Oct. 31,” Sams said.

The businesses were told to close by Friday but were still given a few extra days to move out.

She’s now searching for a new location and her biggest worry is letting down her employees and customers.

“The holidays are around the corner. That breaks my heart,” Sams said. “I hate doing that to them. I’m going to cry. I hate doing that to my clients.”

Her equipment is in storage as she and the other business owners try to figure out what to do next.

“I know it’s going to be a blessing in disguise,” she said. “I know everything happens for a reason. It’s just really, it’s just really tough right now.”

Channel 9 reached out to Piedmont Capital, including the partner handling the changes to Sadler Square, but we have not heard back.

VIDEO: SC woman gets to stay after apartment threatened eviction

‘I have every receipt’: SC woman gets to stay after apartment threatened eviction

©2024 Cox Media Group