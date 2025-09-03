Breakthrough in DNA technology leads to arrest in 32-year-old sexual assault cold case

CHARLOTTE — Dulaine Lotharp, 55, has been arrested and charged in connection with a 32-year-old sexual assault cold case.

The case dates back to 1993 and 1994, when two separate sexual assaults occurred in the Charlotte area.

According to police, advancements in DNA technology allowed detectives to retest evidence, leading to Lotharp’s identification as a suspect.

The first assault took place on July 22, 1993, when a victim reported being sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect.

The victim underwent a sexual assault kit examination at Carolinas Medical Center.

The second incident occurred on August 25, 1994, when another victim was attacked on a wooded path in the same division.

This victim also received a sexual assault kit examination after the attack.

At the time, detectives were unable to identify a suspect due to the limitations of DNA technology.

However, with federal funding, the case was reopened, and DNA samples were retested, leading to Lotharp’s arrest.

Lotharp faces multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, and communicating threats.

He is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office under a $300,000 bond.

