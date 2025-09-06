Brewery announces closure in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Middle James Brewing Company has announced the closure of its Rock Hill location, expressing gratitude to the community for their support over the past few years.

The brewery thanked its patrons for the memories and support they provided. Despite the closure, Middle James will continue to operate its locations in Pineville and Waxhaw.

Middle James expressed that it was not an easy decision to close the Rock Hill location and acknowledged that the community deserved more. They cherished the time spent pouring beers and sharing stories with their patrons.

The company hopes to see familiar faces at their other locations, indicating that this is not the end of Middle James.

