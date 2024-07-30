Brewery drops plans for Optimist Park location

CHARLOTTE — Protagonist Beer’s plans for Optimist Park are off the table. The brewery is instead eyeing south Charlotte for its next taproom, co-founder Mike Salzarulo says.

He sees opportunity in the suburbs as customers have moved out of the city into those communities. Protagonist wants to have a more family-friendly, full-service brewpub that matches what its customers want, Salzarulo says.

Protagonist initially planned an 8,500-square-foot, multilevel facility as part of Spacecraft’s The Joinery.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.









