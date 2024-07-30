Local

Brewery drops plans for Optimist Park location

Protagonist's Protagonist's Southside Drive location in lower South End is eight times larger than the first facility in NoDa. It opened in November 2020. (Melissa Key/CBJ)

CHARLOTTE — Protagonist Beer’s plans for Optimist Park are off the table. The brewery is instead eyeing south Charlotte for its next taproom, co-founder Mike Salzarulo says.

He sees opportunity in the suburbs as customers have moved out of the city into those communities. Protagonist wants to have a more family-friendly, full-service brewpub that matches what its customers want, Salzarulo says.

Protagonist initially planned an 8,500-square-foot, multilevel facility as part of Spacecraft’s The Joinery.

