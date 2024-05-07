Chef dishes on plans for new concept at Optimist Hall

CHARLOTTE — Chef Andres Kaifer’s upcoming tapas concept at Optimist Hall will honor his great-grandmother. Marina’s Tapas will dish up authentic Spanish tapas beginning in midsummer.

Kaifer, who is chef/owner, and managing partner Alex Bridges were looking to expand their restaurant portfolio. The duo has owned the longtime restaurant Customshop in Elizabeth since 2022.

The location of the new venture will put the spotlight on food, with less worry about the overall environment. Marina’s — named for his great-grandmother, Marina Martinez — honors the women in Kaifer’s life who taught him the importance of bringing people together through great food; his early food memories include cooking with his mother.

“It’s exciting. It’s near and dear to me to be able to do Spanish food,” Kaiser says. “This is definitely an exciting passion project for me.”

