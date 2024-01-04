Brewery owner reveals more details on Cornelius expansion

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Royal Bliss Brewing Co. could get the go-ahead in March on its second location.

Owner Larry Griffin says if his conditional rezoning application gains approval, the project will proceed at full speed. That petition is expected to go before the town’s board of commissioners sometime in March.

“It’s all been positive so far, so I feel good about it,” he says. “We’ve done some things in anticipation of that.”

The goal is to bring a 11,400-square-foot brewery and restaurant to the community.

