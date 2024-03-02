Brewery partners with Charlotte Water to test beer made with recycled water

CHARLOTTE — A local brewery is recreating beer in an “ultra-sustainable” fashion in its partnership with Charlotte Water.

Together, they plan to brew the Carolinas’ first beer made with recycled water.

The Renew Brew is brewed with QC Water, a recycled water that goes through complex filtering to create safe reusable water.

Town Brewing Head Brewer Federico De La Torre says they need more water to make more beer, but it has to be done sustainably.

“In an industry where the majority of our product is water, and knowing the large amount of it that it takes to make a single pint of beer, it is vastly important to be a part of any sustainability effort that we can – especially an ingredient as important to us as water,” said Federico De La Torre, Town Brewing Head Brewer. “We are lucky to have incredible water for brewing here in Charlotte.”

Charlotte Water says the water comes from the McDowell Wastewater Treatment Plan. Xylem, a water treatment company, then steps in to treat the water with carbon filtering, reverse osmosis, ozone treatment and ultraviolet treatment.

“Innovative approaches like reuse are critical to address water scarcity in our communities,” said Chris Thomson, Xylem director.

QC Water exceeds the requirements and guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency in the Safe Drinking Water Act. Charlotte Water says QC Water was tested for more than 150 potential contaminants.

The pale ale debuted at the Queen City Brewers Festival where it won Best in Show in a blind tasting competition. Customers can’t buy the beer, but you can sample Renew Brew at an April 20 event at Town Brewing.

